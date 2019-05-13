Weed smuggling arrests at LAX skyrocket following legalization: report

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities at Los Angeles International Airport say they are seeing more airline passengers trying to carry marijuana on flights, both in personal items and checked bags.

That's leading to a surge of arrests.

The Los Angeles Times says the sudden increase is a result of legalization in the state, and a saturated market.

Airport police records show LAX made more than 100 trafficking arrests for marijuana in 2018. That's compared to just 38 in 2017 and 20 in 2016.
