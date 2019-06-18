Weekend event lets you taste the best wines in Fresno County

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. -- Take a journey through beautiful Fresno County this weekend tasting the best wines it has to offer.

Thirteen vintners and distillers will offer samples right out of the barrel, including Marian Farms, Valley Oak Winery, and Moravia Wines.

The Fresno County Wine Journey runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

Wristbands are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

For more information, click here.
