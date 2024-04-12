Weekend events canceled or postponed because of rainy weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While we've had plenty of sun the past few days, the weekend is not going to look the same.

The Clovis Rodeo has canceled its Jackpot Roping event scheduled for Saturday, April 12th.

The event features local cowboys and cowgirls with all levels of experience.

While clear skies cleared the way for an action packed Jackpot Roping competition last year, the Clovis Rodeo Association made the difficult decision to cancel it because of rain in the weekend forecast.

"We err on the side of caution. We don't want to take a chance. Maybe the conditions are not ideal, we don't want to get somebody hurt, not only our contestants but also our animal athletes," Clovis Rodeo Association board member Mark Thompson said.

While this event may not be rescheduled, the association says the rodeo itself later this month quote will take place regardless of the weather as those participants are professionals- trained for any weather conditions.

Meanwhile--at Fresno City College--Earth Day Fresno was set for Saturday, but has been postponed.

"It may be dry in the morning, but as the morning progresses, after all these people are set up and people are coming, there could be a logistical problem with all the rain," Earth Day Fresno co-planner, Sean Boyd explained.

Typically, around 2000 people attend the event with live performances and a variety of vendors.

The event has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 4.

In the South Valley, the Porterville Spring Festival was also set for Saturday, April 12th, but has been moved to Saturday, May 11th because of the incoming rain.

While the rain is putting a damper on some events this weekend, others are still happening.

Participants in the California Classic Half Marathon will be running through the Fresno Chaffee Zoo on Saturday, rain or shine.

If you want to head out to a baseball game, the Fresno Grizzlies are still set to play Saturday and Sunday-any delays or cancellations will be posted on their website or social media accounts.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.