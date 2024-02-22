Experts urge doctor oversight as access to weight-loss drugs becomes easier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's everywhere. Urgent cares, medical spas, even online. It seems anyone can get their hands on Ozempic and other similar weight-loss drugs.

Amber Contino was on semaglutide injections for about eight months and dropped back down to her pre-pregnancy weight.

"There's nothing better than feeling good about yourself and being able to say that you've had three kids and you're like, look, I'm pre-baby weight and like, I feel good. Like it's awesome," Contino said.

Semaglutide is the main ingredient in the diabetes drug Ozempic.

It's one of a few off-brand versions for those who aren't diabetic or obese.

"It can be safe and effective. But people should not think that there is zero risk, because there is no such thing," ABC's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton said.

Dr. Ashton encourages people to go through a doctor to get a prescription for the weight-loss drug - so the doctor can monitor your progress and help you understand the side effects.

"You can see things like nausea, vomiting, GI issues, something called gastroparesis, or dysfunction of the movement, the forward movement of the gastrointestinal tract, pancreatitis. I mean, there is a very long list," Dr. Ashton said.

But now, that patient-doctor conversation has gone virtual.

Last December, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced its Zepbound injection - the sister medicine of its diabetes drug Mounjaro. Both have the ingredient tirzepatide.

People can head to the new Lilly Direct website, where they can get a telehealth prescription of Zepbound. The product ships straight to the customer.

In a statement, Eli Lilly says "Far too many hurdles continue to prevent people living with obesity from accessing obesity treatments that could lead to significant weight loss."

The cost of the drug can be the biggest barrier when it comes to access.

"I do believe that when you're talking about a society, where over 60% of the adult population is overweight and obese, we absolutely need patients and people to have more access to these medications because they do have a very significant efficacy track record," Dr. Ashton said.

Lilly is attempting to knock down those barriers by helping knock down the medicine's prices.

According to Lilly's website, Zepbound is a little more than $1,000.

Patients can get a discount, if they qualify for the savings card programs.

Costs vary depending on insurance coverage, but Zepbound could be as little as $25 or up to $550.

Over at Optimal Medical Group in northwest Fresno, the 12-week weight loss program is around $3,000. This includes medication, medical exams, follow-up appointments and nutritional and fitness education.

Dr. Lucia Mireles-Chavez calls it an investment in a patient's overall long-term health.

"Many, many, many people have been very successful in controlling their diabetes, and reducing their weight and then becoming more active because of that," Dr. Mireles-Chavez said.

I also found semaglutide injections online at driphydration.com. It's listed for $499.

The customer just uploads their I.D. and insurance card.

They'll get lab work done, and then the injection ships to the customer.

While access is increasing and prices are dropping, doctors still worry over the misuse of weight-loss drugs - stressing that not everyone is a perfect fit.

"It's a medication just like any other medication, it needs to be done carefully," Dr. Mireles-Chavez said.

Doctors say if you are interested in using any type of weight-loss drug, make sure the physician, whether that's in person or online, asks you questions about your medical history.

Remember, these drugs aren't for everyone. So if you have a certain medical condition, you might not be able to tolerate the medication.

