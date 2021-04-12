Fresno moving company helps families during pandemic

The moving boxes are stacked at Well Done Moving in Fresno County and ready to help people relocate their belongings.
"The pandemic affected us greatly. In the beginning, everybody was nervous. They canceled their moves or postponed them so many unknowns in the beginning, and eventually, things picked back up," said Lindsey Beasley, sales director of Well Done Moving.
Beasley says business is increasing after a challenging year.
The company found a way to help others with their Pay What You Can Afford program.
"We don't need to know their entire story, but just a little bit of info and we'll decide how much we can help them. Whether it's a percentage off, 30%, or OK, I can only pay $500. Can you just help me move this heavy furniture? It's a case-by-case evaluation," Beasley said.
Calls have come from across the Central Valley.
"We've helped college students that had to move out of their dorms from Fresno State, just did not have the funds because it happened so fast. We've helped business owners who suffered tremendous losses, but still like other people, were in the process of moving. Also, our elderly who are on fixed incomes," Beasley said.
The company started in 2008 and has grown from two to 15 employees.
The owners feel grateful to be able to expand and help others.
"I actually, to be honest, was nervous. I thought we would be taken advantage of big-time, and I'm so happy to say I was wrong," Beasley said.
It's a rewarding experience in every move they make.
This is the second time Well Done Moving has had its Pay What You Can Afford program. To date, they've helped about two dozen families.