Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman suffered major injuries after being hit by a car in west central Fresno.

Officers are searching for the driver who raced off from the scene.

It happened around 8 pm Monday evening.

Investigators say the car struck the woman near Lafayette and Olive avenues.

First responders rushed her to the hospital with serious injuries but there's not an update on her condition at this time.

Detectives remained at the scene for several hours.

They're working to get a description of the suspect's vehicle.
