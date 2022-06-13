Man arrested after standoff with police at west central Fresno motel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man barricaded in a motel room in west central Fresno led to an hours-long standoff with Fresno police.Police say around 4:30 Sunday morning, they were called out to the area of Parkway Boulevard and Belmont Avenue for reports of a disturbance in a room, with a person possibly injured.Officers arrived and made contact with the person.Officials say the person wouldn't allow officers to come inside, make sure everyone was ok and eventually learned there was a woman and man inside.Some sort of domestic violence situation happened inside involving drugs.Fresno Police called in the SWAT team, negotiators and detectives.Around 11:30 am, officers were able to get the man to open the door and surrender."Fortunately, we were able to get the inicident resolved without any use of force," says Fresno Police Lt. Steve Card. "We got a peaceful resolution with respect to getting the parties to open the door."The victim, a woman in her 30s, was taken to the hospital to be assessed for any injuries.The suspect, a man in his 30s, was checked out by medical personnel.Officials say once he's cleared, he'll be booked into the Fresno County Jail for domestive violence-related charges.