West Hills Community College District gives students $1,000

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- West Hills Community College District is taking action to help cover the costs that come with taking classes.

Any students who take 12 units this semester will receive $1,000 - no strings attached. For many students, this goes towards books, gas money and living expenses.

Devin Delgado is enrolled at West Hills College Coalinga and says on a student budget, it's often a struggle to make ends meet.

"I think some people don't understand the difficulties we have as full-time students," said Delgado, "so getting a thousand dollars in these unpredicted times is helpful."

For him, there was no question where the money was going.

"For me personally, I had to fix up my car," said Delgado. "So getting that first half in the beginning of the semester was helpful for me to get here."

For many students, like Devin, the money goes towards transportation, but it doesn't have to.

"It's truly a rescue plan. It's like an Emergency Relief Fund," explained Vice President of Student Services at West Hills College Coalinga Angela Tos. "We don't tell them how to spend it. We don't ask them how they're using it. We just gave them the money."

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds are available to all students who take 12 units or more this spring. Over the past two years, West Hills College Lemoore has given roughly $5 million of these funds to its students.

"It's my fuel to get to school," said student Ashley Ratcliff-Winn. "If I didn't have that funding, I wouldn't be able to come to school. I wouldn't be able to get here every day. I wouldn't have the security I do now."

Part of the funds also went directly to the district, covering technical and instructional costs.

These funds are offered at both West Hills College Lemoore and West Hills College Coalinga. It's not late to enroll this semester and take advantage of these funds. For enrollment information, visit their website.
