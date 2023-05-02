Big bear jumps out of dumpster, scares elementary school principal | Video

A big bear jumped out of a dumpster in West Virginia, scaring the Zela Elementary School principal. It was all caught on camera.

The bear appeared to have been locked in dumpster

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. -- A furry freeloader squatting in squalor gave a school administrator a scare, and it was all caught on camera.

A West Virginia elementary school principal got a very unexpected surprise when he unlocked a dumpster to find a startled stowaway, a black bear, inside, WDTV reported.

"That was a big surprise. I was not expecting that!" Zela Elementary School Principal James Marsh said.

The crazy caught-on-camera too-close-for-creature comfort encounter left the perplexed principal talking trash.

"You know, you throw trash in a dumpster, and you throw things in it, but you really don't expect things to come out," Marsh said.

Video showed Marsh running from the dumpster, after the bear poked its head out and jumped from the container.