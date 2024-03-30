California Highway Patrol expecting busy Easter weekend despite wet weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The rain came down on Fresno Friday evening. But that didn't stop people from going out. Drivers dealt with slick streets and wet roadways.

When it starts to rain, Laurin Men becomes cautious of others drivers.

"Sometimes they don't signal or like they just speed through and just go in front of you," said Men. "It's pretty scary."

On her way to Target, Men said she already had a close encounter with another car.

"When I was coming over here, a car just squished up right in front of me without signaling," said Men.

With people looking head out of town for Easter, CHP said expect to see more officers out on patrol. The agency expects the holiday weekend to be a busy one.

"During this travel weekend, we are going to see an uptick in commuting traffic and as well as people traveling to their destinations," said Hector Carias with the California Highway Patrol. "CHP does saturate those areas just to keep the public safe."

CHP urges people to avoid driving in the rain if you don't need to. But if you do need to head out the door, CHP says to give yourself plenty of time getting to your destination.

The agency also says drivers should reduce their speed and give plenty of space between you and the next car.

Which is something that Men does to keep herself safe when she's driving in the rain.

"I give at least two car distance apart, so there's space," said Men. "Just in case someone tries to speed through and try to cause an accident."

For new a driver like Cristian Orpineda, he tries not to let the wet weather make him nervous. Which is why he tries to stay vigilant.

"Other people might get nervous," said Orpienda. "More nervous than I could be and you just have to keep your head on a swivel more."

But in this rain, Orpienda plans to stay home and avoid the rain, along with the messy conditions.

