Where to watch and listen the Fresno State and Eastern Washington football game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is taking on Eastern Washington for its 2023 home opener.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Valley Children's Stadium.
The Bulldogs home opener is also a historic one as it will be the first American college football game televised primarily in Spanish.
Here's how to watch and listen to the game:
WATCH
In English, the Fresno State vs. Eastern Washington game will only be streamed on the Mountain West Network.
In Spanish, the game will be broadcasted on UniMas and the Mountain West Network, here are the channels:
Comcast: 12 and 669
DirecTV: 61 and 408
Dish Network: 61 and 830
AT&T U-verse: 12 and 1012
The game will also be available on UniMas via Youtube TV.
LISTEN
Here is where you can listen to the game.
Fresno - 1340 AM
Fresno - 1400 AM
Fresno - 96.7 FM
Stockton - 1280AM
Modesto - 92.9 FM
Bakersfield - 970 AM
The games can also be streamed via the iHeartRadio app in California, the Fresno State Bulldogs app and the Varisty Network app.