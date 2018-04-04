What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam

Aghdam was a YouTube user who created exercise videos, music parodies, and content about animals and going vegan. Aghdam accused YouTube of demonetizing her content to cut ad revenue and filtering her videos to reduce views.

Aghdam's family recently reported her missing when she stopped answering her phone.

Mountain View police say they found Aghdam sleeping in a car in a parking lot around 2 a.m. on April 3. When officers spoke to Aghdam and ran her license plate, they realized that she had been reported missing out of Southern California.

After hearing from police that she had been found, Aghdam's family discovered she was near YouTube's headquarters. They say they called police back to tell them "she went all the way from San Diego, so she might do something."

Despite Aghdam's family's claims, Mountain View police said her family gave no warning of her potential for violence. The department said in a statement: "At no point during that conversation did either Aghdam's father or brother make any statements regarding the woman's potential threat to, or a possible attack on, the YouTube campus."

Later that day, she entered YouTube headquarters in San Bruno through a parking garage and opened fire, injuring three people. Witnesses say she fired 30 to 40 shots before turning the gun on herself.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said at a Wednesday morning press conference that a Smith & Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic handgun registered to Aghdam was found at the scene of the shooting. He also said she visited a shooting range in the Bay Area before the shooting.

There is no evidence that Aghdam knew any of the victims she shot or that she had a specific target.

YouTube has pulled down her videos and her Instagram account has been deleted.

