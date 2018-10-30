Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston gangster, found dead in prison at 89

EMBED </>More Videos

James "Whitey" Bulger, the feared Boston mob boss has died in prison.

BOSTON --
Notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger has died in federal custody nearly five years after being sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons say he died Tuesday in West Virginia. He was 89.

Bulger led a largely Irish mob that ran loan-sharking, gambling and drug rackets in the Boston area. He also served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang's main rival.

He became one of the nation's most-wanted fugitives after fleeing Boston in late 1994. After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger was captured at age 81 in Santa Monica, California, where he had been living with his longtime girlfriend, Catherine Greig.

In 2013, Bulger was convicted of participating in 11 murders in the 1970s and 1980s and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this article as they become available.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mobmurderprisonu.s. & worldMassachusettsWest Virginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck in Indiana
Feed company to pay Clovis ranch $2.4 million after selling poisonous feed
Jose Ramirez and Fresno FC join to help family of soccer player on life support
Sources: Pittsburgh shooting victim returned to help others
Statewide Amber Alert canceled, police believe mother has taken child to Mexico
'Boy Meets World' actor William Daniels foils attempted burglary
Search continues for Fresno County recycling center armed robbery suspects
Show More
Gospel great and Central Valley native subject of new movie
Downtown Fresno artwork defaced with swastikas
Fresno to consider giving water use violators a break
Tale of the tape in deadly stabbing at Fresno's Food Zombie
Fresno Police officer recovering after terrible crash, concern remains for his wife
More News