HIGH-SPEED CHASE

WILD CHASE VIDEO: Woman with baby leads troopers on high-speed chase and then tries to carjack another motorist in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman with baby leads DPS on chase and then tries to carjack another motorist

The Texas Department of Public Safety released new video of a woman with a baby leading authorities on a chase that happened in June.

The footage shows a woman driving at a high rate of speed before crashing into another vehicle at an intersection.

The woman is then seen pulling a baby out of the back of her SUV and running from police while holding the child and then jumping into the front seat of a passing vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle quickly ran out and removed a child from the back seat before troopers are seen taking the female suspect into custody in the middle of the road.

The woman was charged with evading arrest, possession of controlled substance and endangering a child. Officials in Bexar County say the woman had an open felony warrant before the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasebabyarrestTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Alleged DUI driver crashed into car killing woman in Tulare County
Police looking for suspects who tried to steal pills from a Northwest Fresno pharmacy
Woman arrested after allegedly driving 100 mph with baby in car
Naked man leads police on foot chase after abandoning stolen truck
More high-speed chase
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News