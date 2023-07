Firefighters working to contain fire in Los Banos wildlife refuge area

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to get control of a fire burning in a wildlife refugee in Los Banos on Monday night.

The fire broke out around 7:11 pm in the grasslands near Highway 152 and Sante Fe Grade Road.

CAL FIRE says the fire has burned between 40 to 50 acres.

PG &E crews are working to fix three power poles that were damaged in the fire.

There is currently no threat to any nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.