Window washers rescued from basket swinging at top of tower in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -- Firefighters rescued two window washers trapped in a swinging basket at the top of Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City.

According to officials, the basket was at the top of the tower Wednesday morning and started swinging wildly, hitting part of the building.

Video from Oklahoma City Fire showed another view of the out-of-control basket as firefighters tried to control it.



Someone on Facebook Live also gave another view of the terrifying ordeal.



The workers inside the basket are being evaluated for any injuries.



Window washers in large basket swinging at top of tower

