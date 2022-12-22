Winter break 2022: How to entertain kids, avoid screen time when school's out

If your holiday joy is fading at the thought of entertaining your kids over winter break, you're not alone.

If your holiday joy is fading at the thought of entertaining your kids over winter break, you're not alone. Experts say parents can find healthy ways to keep them busy without the use of screens.

School's out. What not?

"It's important to kind of have a plan of what you're going to do with your kids," said Dr. Gina Robinson, a pediatrician at The Cleveland Clinic.

She said parents can let their little ones sleep in some but should also try to get them on a regular schedule -- as to not throw them off when it's time for school again.

And while a little more screen time than usual is acceptable over the holidays, limits should be set, Robinson added.

"If your kids know beforehand that there's a time for screens and there's a limit on screens, then it doesn't tend to be such a big battle in the moment," she said.

Cooking or baking holiday cookies and treats allows for some time together.

Moms, dads and guardians can also go to the library to find some cookbooks or holiday books to read over break.

"They can learn about how holidays are celebrated in different countries or different traditions, so it's a really good time to do that," Robinson said.

Watching movies together, going to museums and volunteering to help others in need are all healthy ways to keep children busy. And if the weather allows, go outdoors.

"Getting your kids involved and thinking about the idea of giving back and giving and how good that feels as well as receiving," she said.

While Robinson recommends having a plan for the winter break, there's no need to plan out every minute of each day. She said to make time for some relaxing as well.