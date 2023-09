As we head into the winter months, many families are also bracing for potential illness.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we head into the winter months, many families are also bracing for potential illness.

Pediatricians are anticipating this winter to be as bad, if not worse than last year when it comes to the cold, flu, RSV and COVID-19.

We sat down with Dr. Hailey Nelson, a complex care pediatrician with Valley Children's Hospital, to talk about how signs of illness and tips to keep your family healthy.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.