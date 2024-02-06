Ski resorts welcome more snow, preparing for best run of season

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the storm starts to clear in parts of the Valley, winter storm conditions are expected to continue for our highest elevations.

Areas above 6,000 feet in the High Sierra could get up to two feet of fresh snow, a welcome sight for ski resorts.

"The first storm is pretty accurate.T the first storm called for maybe 2-3 feet, and we ended up with about 26-34 inches of recorded snowfall," said Tim Cohee, President of China Peak.

China Peak was bracing for a bigger punch with the second round of storms, but snow totals did not quite make it there.

"We thought we were going to be at the 6 or 7 or 8-foot range. I think by the time this gets all done, whatever is still going to come, we're going to be more in the 3 to 4-foot range than we are going to be in the 6-8-foot range," explained Cohee.

The ideal scenario for China Peak is to have plenty of snow by Christmas, and if that doesn't happen, the ski resort is left playing catch-up.

Looking ahead to the weekend, if the forecast stays true...this could be the best weekend for skiers, snowboarders, and the staff.

"Because everything will be open, and the forecast I have right now is mostly sunny, temperature in the mid-30s, highway 168 will be open and clear, there won't be any chain controls or 4-wheel drive. CalTrans will have plenty of time to catch up later this week," added Cohee.

Cohee explained that if he had to choose between this season and last year's historic snowfall, last season would be his pick.

"If we get a good forecast, if we get a great run that starts with president weekend, it goes all the way through ski week, that 10-day run is the second most important run of the year after Christmas," said Cohee.

As the weather continues to clear, a quick reminder: before heading up the mountain, check the conditions on Highway 168 using Caltrans quick maps.

