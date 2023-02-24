Bouts of hail, graupel, sleet and low elevation snow during this storm have residents excited, but will we see snow on the Valley floor?

A look at the history of snow hitting the Valley floor

"It looks like the snow levels are going to be too high to see snow on the Valley floor. The snow level is going to come down Saturday so it can't be ruled out," said David Spector, a National Weather Service Hanford Meteorologist.

The last time the Valley floor saw snow totals on a widespread basis was January 25th, 1999.

The snow pummeled the South Valley and portions of the Central Valley.

"We actually had 3 inches of snow here at the office and there were widespread reports of 2-5 inches of snow in the Valley that day," recalled Spector.

Visalia was hit hard as that system closed schools and snarled traffic throughout Tulare County.

While it caused a number of problems on the roads, the surprise of it all had residents acting fast to make snowmen.

One restaurant owner got creative using what he had in-house.

"We got very jealous decided to make our own snowman here. You know use a spaghetti strainer and cocktail olives and out it together pretty quick," he said.

Just 5 weeks prior, an ABC30 Insider sent in video, saying, "December 20th 1998. We're in front of Mugsy's and it's snowing in Fresno."

Since 1907, Fresno has seen snowfall 47 times. A record 2.5 in. fell in 1932.

It's thanks to our 90s equivalent of an ABC30 insider that we have home video of snow falling in Reedley. December 19th - 21st in 1990.

The area saw anywhere from trace amounts to 2.5 inches of snow.

