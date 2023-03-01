Snowfall reaches 15 feet in some areas of Yosemite National Park

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A powerful winter storm has left some areas of Yosemite National Park buried in snow.

On Tuesday, officials shared photos of heavy layers of snow stacked on top of structures around the park.

One photo showed snow blocking the doorway of a building.

Officials say there is snow up to 15 feet deep in several areas of the park.

The park was closed on Saturday due to severe weather conditions.

Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return.

There is no estimated date for reopening.