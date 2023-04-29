Deputy and suspect injured in Winton shooting

This is the second shooting involving law enforcement in Winton this week.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Winton that left a deputy and a suspect shot.

Deputies say the shooting happened on the corner of Suzie Street and Walnut Avenue Saturday afternoon.

One deputy was shot and taken to a local hospital for further treatment. One suspect was also shot.

Both the deputy and suspect conditions have not yet been released.,

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to avoid the area if possible.

On Tuesday, an officer from Livingston fired their weapon during an incident in Winton.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating that shooting.

