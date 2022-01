WINTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway to determine what caused a traveling trailer to catch fire, leaving one person severely injured in Winton.The fire was reported just after 4:30 am on Eucalyptus Avenue at Winton Way.Officials say the trailer was parked behind a home.A family of five was displaced after flames damaged the trailer.Authorities say one person was also taken to a hospital with third-degree burns. It wasn't clear if there were any other injuries.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.