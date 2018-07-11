CRIME

With hot weather comes increased violence

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says with hot weather comes violence, and that's what officers are seeing with an increase in shootings over the last month. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says with hot weather comes violence, and that's what officers are seeing with an increase in shootings over the last month.

"Every summer we see an uptick in violence in our city associated with guns. This summer's no different, which is why we continually have to do gang operations throughout the summer months," says Chief Dyer.

The most recent shooting in Southwest Fresno on Wednesday morning, where two people were shot and another injured. Officers say it was gang-related and they're still following leads to find the suspect.

Within the last month, there's been a total of 33 shootings, compared to 32 the month before, and about 73% of those were caused by gang members.

Chief Dyer says his department is continuously launching gang operations, and going into neighborhoods they know gangs are looking for rivals, making traffic stops and seizing their guns.

Officers say a lot of gang members come out of West Fresno...but they're operating throughout the city.

"When they start feuding, that's a lot of individuals out there carrying grudges armed with firearms looking to retaliate," says Chief Dyer.

So far this year, there has been a total of 79 people who've suffered gunshot wounds. While that might sound like a lot, there has been a 28% reduction in shootings compared to what the city was experiencing this time last year.
