Woman arrested after allegedly driving 100 mph with baby in the backseat

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was arrested after police said she was speeding on a Texas road with a child in the backseat. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

By
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas --
A woman in Texas is facing a list of charges, including child endangerment, after a high-speed chase.

A video shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday shows Caitlyn Rodriguez, 29, weaving in and out of traffic on a Texas highway at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.



Rodriguez allegedly sped off from an officer after she was pulled over for a traffic violation, WKEN reports.

Officials said an infant was in the backseat of the of Mercedes during the incident; luckily, the child was not hurt.

Officers deployed spike strips and eventually, the chase ended in a crash, with Rodriguez grabbing a car seat and making a run for it.

Rodriguez was arrested evading arrest, endangering a child, and possession of a controlled substance after the chase.

Authorities said she ran because of warrants for her arrest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasechild endangermentpolice chaseu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News