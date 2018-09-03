BEXAR COUNTY, Texas --A woman in Texas is facing a list of charges, including child endangerment, after a high-speed chase.
A video shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday shows Caitlyn Rodriguez, 29, weaving in and out of traffic on a Texas highway at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
Rodriguez allegedly sped off from an officer after she was pulled over for a traffic violation, WKEN reports.
Officials said an infant was in the backseat of the of Mercedes during the incident; luckily, the child was not hurt.
Officers deployed spike strips and eventually, the chase ended in a crash, with Rodriguez grabbing a car seat and making a run for it.
Rodriguez was arrested evading arrest, endangering a child, and possession of a controlled substance after the chase.
Authorities said she ran because of warrants for her arrest.