Miami Beach woman accused of stomping on turtle nest charged with 3rd degree felony

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- A Miami Beach woman is in custody after allegedly "jabbing at" and "stomping on" a sea turtle nest, according to police.

Jail records show 41-year-old Yaqun Lu was arrested and charged with harassing/molesting a marine turtle or eggs.

The crime is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida, meaning Lu could face a hefty fine if found guilty.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials inspected the nest and said the eggs were not damaged in the incident.

Lu is being held on $5,000 bond.

It was not clear if she had an attorney.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
turtlesbizarrearrestanimal abusemugshotsanimal newsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News