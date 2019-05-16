Woman arrested in connection to attempted kidnapping at Los Angeles McDonald's, police say

We need your help to identify & arrest this kidnap suspect. On May 14 she kidnapped a 4 yr old from inside a McDonald’s restaurant on Olympic Blvd & Central Ave, but fortunately witnesses intervened & she let the child go. Any info contact LAPD RHD Detectives (213) 486-6840. pic.twitter.com/afwKooT1Bn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- A woman has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a young child which was apparently captured on surveillance video at a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles, authorities said Thursday.Maralyn Ramos, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday evening in the area of San Pedro and Agatha streets in downtown, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.She was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.The first incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. on May 14 at a McDonald's at 1310 E. Olympic Blvd., where the suspect allegedly picked up a 4-year-old boy and tried to get into a parked vehicle. She fled on foot after being stopped by a witness, police said.Surveillance video released by authorities shows a woman picking up a young boy and walking out of the restaurant. A young girl who was sitting nearby alerted followed the woman outside and alerted other adults.The suspect is also accused of trying to kidnap another 4-year-old boy at 11:15 a.m. on May 15, on Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street."The suspect approached the victim, pulled his hand, and attempted to walk away with the victim," the LAPD said in a statement, adding that the child was walking with a family member at the time.A witness stopped the woman, who fled on foot, police said.Anyone with more information about the incidents is asked to call LAPD Detectives F. Arroyo and D. Moreno at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477).