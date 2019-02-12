HARRISON, New Jersey --A woman who took out her anger and caused hundreds of dollars of damage inside a New Jersey convenience store last week has been identified by police.
Authorities didn't reveal the woman's name, but say she's a 24-year-old Newark resident.
The woman was inside the QuickChek on Bergen Street in Harrison on Friday morning when she began knocking items off of shelves and throwing items on the ground.
She ended up causing approximately $500 worth of damage.
The woman was given a summons by police and charged with criminal mischief.