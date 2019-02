EMBED >More News Videos SJ hostage situation over; 1 shot after running from UPS truck (1 of 3) Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies and San Jose police were in a standoff with the suspect at North First Street and West Trimble Road after a slow speed chase.

The woman arrested in a standoff and hostage situation in San Jose Thursday has been identified and is facing several charges.Joanna Mae Macy-Rogers and another suspect, who was later shot and killed by police, allegedly hijacked a UPS truck, held the driver hostage, and forced a slow police chase and standoff.Macy-Rogers is accused of firing several rounds at Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies, resulting in multiple shots hitting a deputy's vehicle.She faces charges of attempted murder on a peace officer, carjacking, kidnapping and shooting into an inhabited vehicle.Sheriff's deputies later told ABC7 News that investigators later found a machete, zip-ties and duct tape inside one of the cars involved, leaving some to question what the two suspects were planning to do with it all."They had a loaded shotgun, additional shotgun shells, but what they also had in the car was a machete, duct tape and zip-ties-- I can only speculate," said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.Another suspect, identfied by friends as Mark Morasky, was shot and killed after attempting to run from the truck they carjacked.