Woman charged with attempted murder in San Jose standoff, hostage situation

The woman arrested in a standoff and hostage situation in San Jose Thursday has been identified and is facing several charges. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The woman arrested in a standoff and hostage situation in San Jose Thursday has been identified and is facing several charges.

Joanna Mae Macy-Rogers and another suspect, who was later shot and killed by police, allegedly hijacked a UPS truck, held the driver hostage, and forced a slow police chase and standoff.

SJ hostage situation over; 1 shot after running from UPS truck (1 of 3)

Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies and San Jose police were in a standoff with the suspect at North First Street and West Trimble Road after a slow speed chase.



Macy-Rogers is accused of firing several rounds at Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies, resulting in multiple shots hitting a deputy's vehicle.

She faces charges of attempted murder on a peace officer, carjacking, kidnapping and shooting into an inhabited vehicle.


Sheriff's deputies later told ABC7 News that investigators later found a machete, zip-ties and duct tape inside one of the cars involved, leaving some to question what the two suspects were planning to do with it all.

"They had a loaded shotgun, additional shotgun shells, but what they also had in the car was a machete, duct tape and zip-ties-- I can only speculate," said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.

Another suspect, identfied by friends as Mark Morasky, was shot and killed after attempting to run from the truck they carjacked.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia gave a lengthy statement about the suspect who was shot and killed after taking a UPS driver hostage and forcing a police chase and standoff in San Jose.

