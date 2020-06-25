Coronavirus

Woman who 'purposely' coughed on 1-year-old at Yogurtland in San Jose may be teacher

By Lauren Martinez
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Police are looking into social media posts claiming the woman who coughed on a 1-year-old boy is a teacher in San Jose's Oak Grove School District.

She's accused of intentionally coughing on the child at the San Jose Yogurtland last Friday in a dispute over social distancing.

The boy's mother says police have shown her a photo lineup and she's identified the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sjpdcoronavirusteacher
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Applications for unemployment aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
Central California coronavirus cases
Central CA Blood Center needs plasma from recovered coronavirus patients
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle massive fire at Fresno County packaging company
Central CA Blood Center needs plasma from recovered coronavirus patients
More than 400 people to lose their jobs as COVID-19 impacts local water parks
Applications for unemployment aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
Central California coronavirus cases
M 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California, felt across state
Man shot after 2 suspects break into Fresno motel room to rob him
Show More
Over 20 Central Valley schools have a police officer but no counselors on campus
Fresno State team researching how viruses spread in buses
California sees 69% jump in COVID-19 cases in just 2 days, Newsom says
Madera County Board of Education President facing backlash for social media post
2 inmates, 3 correctional officers at Fresno County Jail test positive for COVID-19, officials say
More TOP STORIES News