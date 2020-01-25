Woman dies after clothing gets caught in raisin processor at Sanger packing house

The Fresno County sheriff's officials responded to the Del Rey Packing Company Dehydrator on South Indianola Avenue just before 1:00 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after authorities say she got her clothes caught in a raisin processing machine at a packing house in Sanger, California, on Friday morning.Fresno County sheriff's officials responded to the Del Rey Packing Company Dehydrator on South Indianola Avenue at about 11 a.m.Tony Botti of the sheriff's office said the 33-year-old woman was processing some raisins when some loose clothing she had on got caught on a piece of equipment.A couple of coworkers who were working a short distance away noticed she was trapped and called 911.They say she died almost immediately.Botti said the woman had experience working at the plant. This was her second season working there.Cal OSHA has taken over the investigation. Authorities have not released the victim's name.