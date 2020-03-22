death investigation

Woman found dead in car at Atwater park identified

(Shutterstock)

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater Police have identified the woman who was found dead in car at park on Sunday morning as 58-year-old Renee Osborne.

Authorities say they were contacted by someone who found the key to a car at Ralston Park. The car was found on the west side of the park, with Osborne's body inside.

Investigators said the car was reported to the Merced Police Department in connection to a missing persons case last week.

The body had a "suspicious injury," which is why authorities said the case is being treated as a homicide. Detectives are waiting for an autopsy result.

If you have information including surveillance cameras in the Ralston Park Area, you are asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.
