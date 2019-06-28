Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car in Downtown Fresno.
It happened just before midnight in the area of Tulare and B Streets.
Police have not released any information about what led to the crash.
They do say it looks like someone tried to hit her with a car intentionally.
At this time, Fresno Police have not provided a description of the suspect or the vehicle.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be ok.
