Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being hit by a car in Downtown Fresno.

It happened just before midnight in the area of Tulare and B Streets.

Police have not released any information about what led to the crash.

They do say it looks like someone tried to hit her with a car intentionally.

At this time, Fresno Police have not provided a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to be ok.
