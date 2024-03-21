Man arrested for kidnapping woman during carjacking in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are revealing new details about a carjacking and kidnapping case in Madera.

Elk Grove Police arrested 54-year-old Otis McKinzy Wednesday night.

He's currently being held in the Madera County Jail on several charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault.

Madera Police say the incident began near Yosemite and L Street at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"He put a sharp object against her body and forced her into her own vehicle where he assaulted her, physically assaulted her. At that point, he drove north about 30 minutes, and took her out to an open field and forcefully put her into the trunk of her own vehicle," said Chiaramonte.

Chiaramonte says it was when 54-year-old Otis McKinzy tried to withdraw money from the victim's bank in Modesto that she was able to escape.

"To where he got out to go to the bank, and she courageously exited her vehicle and sprinted to her own safety," said Chiaramonte.

Madera resident Terry Gonzalez is still in disbelief that something like this happened in her neighborhood.

"It's pretty much a quiet town, so I'm shocked that this happened," said Gonzalez.

Chiaramonte tells Action News that the victim only speaks Spanish, but it was clear what was happening once she was approached near her home by McKinzy, who was unhoused, living in his car.

"We have information that he was there, but we have no contact as to what he was doing other than living out of his vehicle in that neighborhood. That's what we want to tell neighbors: if you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, call the police," said Chiaramonte.

Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno added she used to prosecute all the sexual assault cases in Madera, so she understands the trauma people go through.

"It never ceases to be an emotional experience, and I'm absolutely vested in making sure that we do everything in our power to keep our community safe," said Moreno.

After the victim got away in Modesto, McKinzy kept heading up the 99, eventually being spotted and arrested in Elk Grove, just outside of Sacramento.

Chiaramonte says the now survivor's courage allowed this case to turn out differently than others.

"She took her own life into her own hands, and the outcome was a win. That's why we call her a survivor," said Chief Chiaramonte.

McKinzy is currently in custody at the Madera County jail.

The chief says that because of this, he is no longer a threat to the community, but he urges everyone to always remain aware of their surroundings.

Police say McKinzy is a registered sex offender and had served a prior prison term of 24 years for a similar crime.

The Madera Police Department and Community Action Partner Madera County are working together to make sure the woman gets all the help and resources she needs, to get through this traumatic incident.

Mattie Mendez, the Executive Director of CAPMC, said the Victim Services unit is in close communication with the victim.

Mendez adds giving support now is critical.

"If it's not provided to them within that short period of time, they could get lost," said Mendez. "So they feel like they're alone, and they're not alone."

In Central Fresno, Art Hugues has been teaching self-defense since 2002.

At the Missing Link MMA gym, it offers classes in Muay Thai, boxing, Thai kickboxing, Kajukenbo, and Eskrima.

"We're focused on street survival," said Hugues, "100% street survival for men, women, and children."

When Hugues heard about what happened in Madera, it hit close to home for him.

He said some of his female students went through similar situations.

Hugues told Action News it's important for people, especially women and children, to defend themselves.

"You have to be willing to fight for your life," said Hugues. "Assume yes, I am fighting for my life, and that's how grave the situation is."

By escaping her kidnapper, Hugues said it was a way for the woman to fight back.

"A lot of abduction cases that even when they're in public, they're terrified," said Hugues. "They won't ask for help. She's a very brave woman for even looking for help."

Hugues stresses awareness.

"Awareness is paramount," said Hugues. "Awareness can prevent some of these situations from happening."

To learn more about the self-defense seminars, you can visit the Missing Link Gym website.

