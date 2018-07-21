Woman killed at supermarket where gunman took hostages, Los Angeles mayor says

He then proceeded to hold multiple victims hostage within the location. Through the hard work of multiple LAPD entities, the suspect walked out of the location, and asked that he put handcuffs on himself, and was taken into custody. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti discusses the Silver Lake Trader Joe's hostage situation that left one woman dead on Saturday.

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

A woman is confirmed dead following a hostage situation involving a shooting and chase suspect who held several people inside a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake on Saturday.The suspect is in custody after surrendering to police in the hours-long barricade. Many hostages were also spotted walking out with their hands up.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and LAPD Chief Michel Moore said at an afternoon press conference the woman killed was fatally shot in crossfire between the suspect and police and was pronounced dead at the scene.Los Angeles police said the incident started with a family dispute in the 1600 block of 32nd Street in South Los Angeles, where the suspect shot his grandmother and another female victim, police said.The grandmother suffered about seven gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital, the chief said.The suspect then fled in his grandmother's 2015 Toyota Camry, taking the wounded female victim with him. Police said she suffered a graze wound to her head and is expected to survive.A pursuit then ensued until the suspect crashed outside the supermarket, and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Police said that at one point during the chase, the suspect fired at officers.Police believe the deceased victim was shot inside the store during a shootout between officers and the suspect. Officers attempted to render aid to her at the scene, but she died from her injuries.The suspect, who sustained a gunshot wound to his arm, ran into the Trader Joe's, located in the 2700 block of Hyperion Avenue, where several SWAT officers and an armored vehicle surrounded the building.Once inside the supermarket, the suspect took customers and employees hostage "and held them against their will," said Moore.He added that several law enforcement officers and rescue crews were able to rescue a number of people through other entry points at the store. He said the suspect also released some people himself.The hostage situation came to an end through the help of crisis negotiators. The suspect handcuffed himself and walked out of the store with the rest of the hostages about three hours after the ordeal began.Early estimates indicate about 40 people were inside the supermarket during the incident, including children.Los Angeles Fire Department officials said they evaluated a total of 10 patients at the incident. Six people were transported in fair condition and non-life threatening injuries. Those people included the suspect, a 20-year-old woman, 12-year-old boy, 41-year-old woman, 71-year-old woman and an 81-year-old woman.A family reunification location for family members affected by the barricade situation is at LAPD Northeast Station, located at 3353 N. San Fernando Road. You can also call 323-561-3211.The public is still urged to avoid the area of Hyperion Avenue and Griffith Park Boulevard as an investigation continues through the night and early morning, officials said.Trader Joe's released a statement on the fatal hostage situation: