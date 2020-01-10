Woman arrested after punching boyfriend in the face, twice, for leaving dog in rain, deputies say

This undated image shows Melissa Morris after she was arrested for allegedly punching her boyfriend in the face because he left her dog outside in the rain, Oregon deputies say. (Coos County Sheriff's Office)

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. -- An Oregon woman is facing legal trouble for allegedly punching her boyfriend in the face, not once, but twice after he left her dog outside in the rain, according to the Coos County Sheriff's Office.

The department tweeted a picture of the suspect. It shows Melissa Morris flashing a grin after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault in Myrtle Point on December 31.

Investigators say the suspect's boyfriend told deputies that he was talking to Morris when she punched him in the face two times.

The man had a "marble sized welt and a scratch mark" on his right eyebrow when deputies arrived, according to a press release.

Deputies say Morris admitted to hitting him because of what he did to her dog.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arrestgirlfriend chargedassaultdogstormrainu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old man identified as Fresno's first homicide victim of the year
Visalia couple baited thieves, recorded beating them with bat, police say
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
US firefighters applauded as they arrive at Australia airport: VIDEO
Bodycam videos show LAPD confronting machete-wielding man
Baby dies after mom's boyfriend crammed her in backpack: Police
Show More
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
Popular Merced hotel receiving big makeover as part of downtown renovation efforts
Woman arrested for assaulting Fresno officer has past run-in with authorities
California bill would end virginity tests on women
Local business owners, city leaders shocked by CA Food Expo dissolve
More TOP STORIES News