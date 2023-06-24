Family mourning woman found dead inside Kerman home

Loved ones are remembering a woman who was found dead inside a home in Kerman on Thursday.

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones are remembering a woman who was found dead inside a home in Kerman on Thursday.

Fresno County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a homicide, but it's still too early to determine any specific details.

The sister of one of the victims from Thursday's suspected homicide is sharing who she was with Action News.

"She was a strong person; she was a very strong person," said Gwyn Runner.

Runner is the sister of 57-year-old Kandi Pombo. She said the family is in shock.

Flowers now lay on the porch of the home where Runner said Kandi lived with her aunt.

The sheriff's office said they were first called to check on a house near Kearney Blvd and South Del Norte Ave.

Deputies say the injuries on the two women are consistent with homicide.

As investigators try to piece together what happened in this home, Runner remembers her sister as someone who loved life.

Even through rough times, she said Kandi was always someone the family could lean on.

"Being kind and happy even through the roughest of times. You know, she was always there for all of us, and we're gonna miss her very much," said Runner.

According to Runner, Kandi was battling leukemia.

A donation page is set up to help the family during this devastating time.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.