Woman's own security camera catches her firebombing neighbor's home in Oklahoma

An Oklahoma woman's own security camera provided evidence to authorities that she firebombed her neighbor's home and fired shots into it at least twice.

The video shows the woman shooting into her neighbor's home.

Then, the footage shows her throwing a firebomb, in the form of a lit towel, into that home.

The fire department arrived, as did the police.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement discovered a security camera that captured the incident on it.

That security camera belongs to the woman who fired the shots and threw the lit towel.

Turns out she had issues with her next door neighbors.

Now, she has issues with the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomaneighborfiregunssurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News