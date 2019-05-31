Women armed with mace rob beauty store: video

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- A brazen beauty store robbery was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a group of women pepper spray an employee to steal hair extensions at Value Beauty.

In the video, the women grab weaves from the beauty store's wall.

RELATED: Armed robber waves at girl after holding up beauty supply store in north Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Police searching for armed suspect who robbed woman, then waved at her granddaughter.



When an employee walks up, one woman maces the man as the others grab more merchandise.

Police say the women got away with $1,000 worth of hair products.

One woman has been identified. Investigators were only able to identify one of the brazen thieves. Prosecutors said Shaherah Edwards admitted to having mace and throwing the can at the employee.

The others are still on the run.

RELATED: Video captures violent robbery of auto parts store in northeast Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video captures violent robbers who hit auto parts store

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinmacerobberycaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News