Local group focused on more career opportunities for women in construction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On this International Women's Day, a local group is helping to break down industry barriers by enlisting women trainees in the construction industry.
The goal is to address some of the gaps that may prevent women from pursuing careers in the construction field -- by providing workshops that will include overcoming gender stigmas in the workplace.
The Fresno Regional Workforce Development Board has launched of the new ValleyBuild Now pre-apprenticeship program.
"We are going to have a cohort of 20 females. Normally, most of our mixed coed cohorts are about 25% female -- so this one is 100%. It's catered to women and created by women," said Project Coordinator Ashley Matthews.
The free eight-week course is expected to begin in August, will be led by females and include training from up to 13 different trades with hands-on projects.
"It's going to offer multiple industry-recognized certifications, workshops with Trades Women's Inc. and participates in this cohort are going to learn from other trailblazers in the field," said California Sec. of Labor Natalie Palugyai.
Officials say the talent is out there but not necessarily the opportunity. This program hopes to plant the seeds with future mentors for systemic change.
"We know that these apprenticeship programs and opportunities change not just one life, they change generations," said Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria.
While women make up just a tiny percentage within the industry, trainees hope to change that while inspiring the next generation of female construction workers.
"We want to be able to make these high-paying jobs that can support our families, that help us buy a house for our kids, that help us make sure we have healthcare. By being supported by our building counsel and by the Fresno board makes a huge difference," Matthews said.
