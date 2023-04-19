Woodward American Grill bringing brunch to northeast Fresno

A new restaurant has recently opened its doors in northeast Fresno, bringing a new flair to brunch.

The owner describes the restaurant as an everyday hangout spot.

When you walk through the doors of The Woodward American Grill, you can't miss the country vibe.

One of the restaurant's walls features a sign that displays lyrics from a Garth Brooks song: 'Blame it all on my roots, I showed up in boots.'"

Owner Lewis Everk pointed out some of the other cool aesthetic features, such as the velvet booth seating and exposed wood wall, both of which were torched with their own finishing touches.

Everk describes the restaurant as an everyday hangout.

"We serve brunch six days a week, all the sporting events - including UFC, boxing, NFL, NBA - and wrap it all in one place for people to enjoy and come together and just be around good company and good food," Everk explained.

Not to mention their specialty cocktails, such as a watermelon-infused drink.

The dinner menu features some classic favorites. However, the stars of the menu are the new twists on brunch favorites, such as chilaquiles, chicken and waffles with Thai chili, or even their pancake flight.

"This is our rainbow pancake. It's topped with Fruity Pebbles and vanilla cream with a crunch," Everk said.

The owner of another local restaurant spent her day off having lunch with her mom at The Woodward.

"Great brunch spot, check. Because there aren't many places," said Michelle Jackson, the owner of Schoolhouse Restaurant. "Their plate ware is very contemporary. You walk in and get a very country vibe, but it's very clean, rustic, and polished. I really like it."

Executive Chef Marcel Bustos brings his 40 years of experience to the new restaurant. Bustos is collaborating with Everk and Chef Juan to create healthy menu items for customers to enjoy.

"Being close to Woodward Park, this is where they start for a lot of runners and bikers. So, I think we had to have some healthy options on the menu," Bustos explained.

Everk says despite setbacks with the pandemic and even the high cost of food, he's excited about the future.

"It was a scary time, we didn't think we were going to make it through, but we did. We still have challenges in hiring people, but I think the public is ready to come in and be a part of it," Everk said.