Tickets available for Art of Life Cancer Foundation's 'Gourmet Picnic in the Park'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Art of Life Cancer Foundation is hosting an opportunity to enjoy an evening out, while also supporting those impacted by cancer.

There is one month left until the Art of Life Healing Garden at Woodward Park transforms into a huge picnic.

The foundation's executive director spent Tuesday morning pointing out where the decorated tables and pillows will lay across the grass for the first-ever Gourmet Picnic in the Park on May 17.

"It is a fundraiser. We're a local 501c3 nonprofit, and we don't receive any government funding," said Liz Ray. "We rely on fundraisers, grants and individual and corporate donations that we receive locally."

All proceeds will go toward carrying out their mission, as well as maintaining the Healing Garden -- which is free and open to the public 24 hours a day.

"We hear from people across the country, and even outside of the country, wanting more information about what it is we do," Ray said. "It's really become a Fresno landmark. It's very unique, and just a very special place to reflect, to relax, to gather with your family and just have a great time on a weekend or during the week."

While supporting the foundation, picnic guests will also enjoy a four-course meal created by the former Executive Chef at Erna's Elderberry House.

"We're going to do a cheese plate, which is going to feature California cheeses. We're going to do a pinwheel sandwich, which is going to have local turkey and some vegetables inside of that. We're also going to do a strawberry shortcake and a quinoa and grilled chicken salad," shared Chef Robert Snyder with Yosemite Gourmet Picnics.

There will also be live music, pop-up boutiques and lawn games.

Ray and Snyder are excited to bring a fun experience to the community.

The event is Wednesday, May 17, from 5-8 p.m.

It is only for people 21 and up.

Tickets are $75 per person, $750 for a table of 8 or $450 for a table of 4.

Tickets can be purchased online until May 5.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor of Gourmet Picnic in the Park.

