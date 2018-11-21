WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Containment reaches 100 percent, with 1,643 structures destroyed, 3 deaths

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in Woolsey Fire burn areas are preparing for possible mudslides with rain in the forecast.

By and ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. --
Thirteen days after the Woolsey Fire began, ravaging more than 96,000 acres in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, firefighters have reached full containment of the blaze.

Wednesday's fire update listed containment at 100 percent, after the fire scorched 96,949 acres and destroyed 1,643 structures. It also resulted in three civilian deaths.

Three firefighters suffered injuries fighting the flames and 364 structures were damaged.



The Woolsey Fire began on Nov. 8 off Woolsey Canyon Road near the Santa Susana Field Laboratory in the Santa Susana Mountains above Simi Valley.

Hot, dry winds spread the flames quickly through brush dried out by California's drought. It spread through the mountains, moving through Agoura Hills and Calabasas and then hitting Malibu, triggering nearly 300,000 evacuations, and ravaging entire neighborhoods.

The cause remains under investigation, but at least two lawsuits have been filed claiming Southern California Edison equipment is to blame.

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires


While the fire danger has now subsided, rain is expected this week. That could open up the potential for mud and rockslides, especially along Highway 1 and the canyon roads. Los Angeles and Ventura counties will have sandbags available at fire stations.

MORE: Volunteers fill sandbags in Agoura Hills ahead of looming rain
EMBED More News Videos

Volunteers banded together to fill sandbags at a local fire station in Agoura Hills ahead of looming rain that sparked concern over possible mud and debris flow in the Woolsey Fire burn area.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefighterscal fireevacuationWoolsey FirewindVentura CountyLos Angeles CountyMalibuThousand OaksCalabasasWestlake VillageLake Sherwood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
VIDEO: LAFD pilots rescue 3 people, 2 dogs from Woolsey Fire
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
Local businesses collecting donations to help fire victims
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Storm moves into Central California, track the rain with StormWarn 30
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
Bail set at $2.3 million for Porterville College basketball player accused of rape
Fresno Co. deputy coroner talks about difficult Camp fire recovery efforts
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims? Sierra Nevada has a plan to raise millions to help
Reedley overcomes setbacks to put up Christmas tree
Car thief's tips and Operation Christmas Presence protect shoppers at Fresno malls
Health Watch: Food to smile about!
Show More
Consumer Watch: When are sales too good to be true?
New reports suggest Thanksgiving meal should cost less this year
Fire crews battling barn fire in Tulare County
Safety tips, weather forecast, a look at traffic cams. Everything you need for your holiday travel
Woman expected to survive after boyfriend stabs her 16 times in Southeast Fresno
More News