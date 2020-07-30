Experts urging community to have healthy work from home setup

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work can literally be a pain in the neck, so it's time to take a closer look at your home desk setup.It's probably not ergonomically correct.Dr. Richard Clymore says the weight of dangling feet pulls down on your spine."You should have a chair that allows your feet to be planted firmly on the floor." he said. "Your back should be supported. Your arms, the upper arms should be parallel to your body. Lower arms should be parallel to the floor."Dr. Clymore and his wife, who's being treated there, are both chiropractors.He reminds everyone to sit up straight. Your head should directly face the laptop or computer screen."A lot of them are in their bed or on their couch or they're at the dining room table, so a lot of them, their heads are bent over," he said.Which Clymore says can lead to neck and back pain.The Bone Store in north Fresno has fielded a lot of questions from people with aches and pains. The chair you're using could be part of the problem."Their backs are hurting because they're sitting so much," says Bone Store VP Tod Bradshaw. "Most furniture that you buy at furniture stores is going to be built for mass production and low cost."Not so much for comfort. A rolled-up towel placed on your lower back may help, but The Bone Store has been selling a lot of lumbar cushions and ergonomic chairs.Dr. Clymore has seen more carpal tunnel issues as folks work from home with their hands and arms now at different angles. As a result, more wrist supports are being sold.Bradshaw has seen photos of many problematic home work spaces."People hunched over, people working at a work station that's much too low or too high," he said. "All those things. Their knees not at a proper angle."Experts add it is important to step away from your desk at home every 30 minutes or so to stretch and get the blood circulating.