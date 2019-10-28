Worker left dangling after window-washer platform smashed into skyscraper in Canada

EDMONTON, Canada -- A worker was left dangling from a window-washing platform after it crashed into a skyscraper in Canada.

Horrified spectators who watched from across the street captured the incident on video. The platform started swinging around after high winds swept through the area.

The platform repeatedly smashed into the Stantec Tower and broke several windows. The worker fell off the platform, but managed to hold on for dear life.

The worker and at least one other person on the platform were rescued.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services reported the incident on Facebook. "Eventful, blustery afternoon in downtown Edmonton today. Harsh winds blew scaffolding into the side of Stantec Tower calling on the need for both a Ladder and the Technical Rescue Team. Crew members working on the scaffolding were secured properly via harnesses and are fortunately unharmed."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windfallcanadawindow washerskyscraper
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Air quality warning issued for Central Valley
Deputy and his wife face 60 counts of child porn and child rape
Two quakes of magnitudes 3.7 and 2.5 hit near Los Banos: USGS
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway, destroys homes
Women flash Gerrit Cole during Game 5, get banned forever
Women flash Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during World Series
LIST: School closures Monday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Show More
Kincade Fire doubles in size, forcing emergency evacuations in Santa Rosa
Investigation on after Tulare County deputy shoots, kills man
LIST: PG&E power shutoffs affect areas in Mariposa, Madera, Fresno counties
Residents stock up on supplies before thousands left in dark
Homicide investigation underway after man is shot in Selma, police say
More TOP STORIES News