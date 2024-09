Workout Wednesday: Focusing on range of motion

Range of motion is a good way to help your muscles before, during or after exercising.

Range of motion is a good way to help your muscles before, during or after exercising.

Range of motion is a good way to help your muscles before, during or after exercising.

Range of motion is a good way to help your muscles before, during or after exercising.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Range of motion is a good way to help your muscles before, during or after exercising.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us how good it can be to reach for the sky!