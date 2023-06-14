World Blood Donor Day: Central California Blood Center in need of donations

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wednesday, June 14 marks World Blood Donor Day.

The Central California Blood Center is asking people to take action to combat the recent blood shortage by donating.

They say all blood donors are appreciated but the Valley is in need of both O negative and O positive blood types.

O negative is the universal blood type and is commonly used in trauma situations.

O positive blood is the most common and is in high demand.

Blood bank officials urge all blood types to donate to help save lives here in the valley.

"One in seven people entering the hospital will need blood," explained Gordon Halstead, marketing and communications manager at the Central California Blood Center.

One donation can save up to three lives. if you put those into perspective, it's a huge impact you can make."

The Central California Blood Center is increasing access to blood drives by opening a site at Adventist Health Hanford.

The site is open every Thursday plus the first two Mondays of each month.

For exact times and other locations to donate, click here.