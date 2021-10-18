This Valley teacher needs your help to win a $2,000 award for her students

World's Finest Chocolate is giving away $2,000 to a lucky and deserving educator - $1,000 for their class and $1,000 for their school.
Brittany Sumpter is a world history and sociology teacher at Dinuba High School.
She was nominated anonymously, competing with 75 other educators.
Right now, she says she's in second place.
If she wins she wants to take a poll to see what her students need, and also use the money to help students with their history day project exhibits.
"I just want to make sure that my students know that they are special and know that they are important and that they deserve the things in school to be successful," she says.
You can vote by liking this Facebook post.
Winners will be announced on the 25th.