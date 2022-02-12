New bowling alley opens at Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's Fashion Fair Mall certainly isn't striking out with its latest addition.
"XLanes" is the new bowling alley, now open for business below the shopping center.
According to the XLanes site, the location is more than 50,000 square feet.
It houses bowling, arcade games and billiards.
There's are also plenty of food being served up, like burgers, pizza, pasta and steaks.
A bonus for any job seekers out there -- "XLanes" says it's looking for more workers.
You can apply online at the Fresno location's site.
