Visitors surprised by 'perfect' bear sighting at Yosemite National Park

A young bear showed up at the 'Grizzly Giant', the oldest sequoia in Yosemite's Mariposa Grove, on Wednesday afternoon - to the delight of visitors.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a view of a lifetime in Yosemite National Park.

Visitors enjoying the oldest sequoia in Mariposa Grove were surprised by an unexpected bear sighting on Wednesday afternoon.

The bear showed up at the 'Grizzly Giant' tree and then went on its way - but not before people managed to snap some photos of it.

Park rangers told us they have never seen a bear near the giant tree and were happy with the way the bear reacted to the crowd.

"It was just a perfect bear sighting and I'm telling these people, ya know bears are fairly common, but to see the Grizzly Giant, I've never seen a bear at the Grizzly Giant, and that in my humble opinion is a beautiful bear," said park official Scott Gediman.

Park rangers think the bear was a young female looking for food such as insects, plants and roots.

But it's a sign of hope as life returns to normal in the Mariposa Grove after last month's Washburn Fire.